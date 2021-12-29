Police search for missing 26-year-old man from Gresham

Jaquan Jenkins was reported missing after leaving his home on December 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Gresham Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man was reported missing after leaving his Gresham home late Tuesday morning, officials said.

Jaquan Jenkins left his home near SE 193rd Avenue and SE Yamhill Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly takes medication and has the approximate cognitive capacity of a third-grade child.

Gresham police say he will likely not be able to communicate with others and is known to be violent. He doesn’t have a cell phone.

His family says he’s familiar with traveling mass transit, and they believe he may be near 82nd Avenue or the Burnside Bridge looking for narcotics.

Jenkins is described as 5’11 and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.