Police search for missing man who left Portland care facility Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a man who left his care facility Sunday and has not returned.

Police say 62-year-old David Pond left his care facility at 7759 SE 72nd Ave. at 1 p.m. Sunday and was expected back an hour later. However, he never returned. The care facility is concerned because they said Pond is now family with TriMet’s holiday schedule and because of the current weather conditions.

Police said Pond has not been diagnosed with memory issues, but he is known to pose in various standing positions for extended periods of time.

Pond is 5 feet 7 inches tall, but walks with an extreme hunch. Police said his visible height appears to be closer to 5 feet. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a long, navy blue pea coat and blue jeans. Pond is balding but has white hair and a full beard.

Anyone who locates pond is asked to help get him back to his care facility or contact Detective Kristina Coffey at (503) 351-0760 or kristina.coffey@portlandoregon.gov.