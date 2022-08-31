PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking help finding a potentially injured man after an early-morning blaze burned through a home in Southeast Portland.

At around 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the Woodstock Neighborhood.

Portland Fire reportedly learned that the tenants of the house were out of town at the time of the fire, but their son Peter Strugari, 21, wasn’t with them. The house received extensive damage, including to Strugari’s room.

PFR and the Portland Police Bureau are worried that Strugari could have been hurt in the fire, may no longer have the medication he needs and may be lost or confused.

Strugari is believed to be on the autism spectrum as well as having additional mental health challenges. He’s said to be 6-foot-4 and weighs about 240 pounds.

Police ask anyone who knows Strugari’s location or who sees him to email Missing Person’s Detective Kristina Coffey at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov or to call 911.