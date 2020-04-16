Person in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Piedmont

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police say a suspect is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop on I-5 in Portland.

Officers said they responded to assist Vancouver Police, who were pursuing a stolen car. They stopped the suspect on I-5 at Rosa Parks but they fled on foot.

SERT and CNT responded to find the person, who was eventually apprehended in the neighborhood.

I-5 to North Mississippi Avenue and from North Buffalo Street to North Bryan Street were briefly closed but have since reopened.

