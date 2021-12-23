Police seek man accused of groping 15-year-old on TriMet bus

Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a TriMet bus in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy/Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a TriMet bus in Northeast Portland.

The man got on the Line 72 bus along Northeast 82nd Avenue and got off the bus at the NE Cully Boulevard and Killingsworth Street stop, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO released photos of the man, who was described as being in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and of average build with black hair and brown eyes.

He is seen in the photos wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the man to contact the Transit Police Division at 503.962.7566 and reference Case No. 21-61855.