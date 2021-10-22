Police: Speeding driver had rifle with ‘homemade suppressor’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police arrested a man for violating a felony suspension by speeding and being armed with a rifle Friday morning, according to officials.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers pulled over 29-year-old Cameron Stiles on Southeast 128th and Powell Boulevard, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Stiles was armed with a rifle equipped with a “homemade suppressor and altered serial number,” PPB said in a tweet.

Stiles faces several charges including felon in possession of a firearm. Stiles’ previous convictions include eight felonies, three misdemeanors and 12 parole violations, according to court documents.

This arrest is the latest addition to Portland’s ongoing gun violence crisis.

Earlier this month, in a meeting on the city’s uptick in gun violence, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese explained that “one of the most important challenges we have right now is ending gun violence and saving lives.”

“I believe taking firearms out of the mix reduces reduces the lethality of these encounters, whether it’s family violence, gang violence, or crimes committed with a firearm,” Reese said.

According to PPB, the metro area has experienced 969 shootings since the beginning of 2021. More than 300 people have been injured in those shootings, the bureau said.

Portland police and some city officials have said the bureau is heavily understaffed and needs more resources to keep up with the wave of crime.

Police data shows homicides have more than doubled in Portland over the last five years. So far in 2021, there have been 67 homicides — 30 of those cases have been solved.