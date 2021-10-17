Police: Van stolen in N. Portland has 2 dogs inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen van with two dogs inside.
Police said the Ford transit van was stolen Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Vancouver Avenue.
Inside the fan were two dogs, a male brown and tan miniature German shepherd and a female pitbull mix, police said.
The van has a Washington state temporary tag on it and has stickers on the back.
Anyone with information about the stolen van should contact Portland Police and reference case number 21-290162.