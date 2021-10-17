Police: Van stolen in N. Portland has 2 dogs inside

Portland Police Bureau is searching for a van stolen on Oct. 17, 2021 with two dogs inside. One dog is a miniature German shepherd and the other is a pitbull mix. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen van with two dogs inside.

Police said the Ford transit van was stolen Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Vancouver Avenue.

Help us find this stolen Ford transit van that was taken this afternoon with 2 dogs in it. Stolen from 9000 block of MLK Blvd. Van had WA temp tag on it and has stickers on the back. Male brown/tan mini German shepherd and female Pitbull mix in van. Case 21-290262 pic.twitter.com/bLHgPF5pI6 — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) October 18, 2021

Inside the fan were two dogs, a male brown and tan miniature German shepherd and a female pitbull mix, police said.

The van has a Washington state temporary tag on it and has stickers on the back.

Anyone with information about the stolen van should contact Portland Police and reference case number 21-290162.