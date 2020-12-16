Police: Victim uses stolen item’s GPS to find 5-time burglar

Authorities say Kristopher D. Gaut, 29, stole $10,000 worth of property from five businesses. (Photos: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of property from businesses in Portland was found after one of the victims used GPS to track down one of the stolen items, authorities said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kristopher D. Gaut has been charged with five counts of second-degree burglary.

Portland police say officers responded to the 2400 block of Northwest Thurman Street on Tuesday for reports of a burglary to a business that had happened overnight.

The business that reported the burglary was part of a building sharing space with other businesses, and officers learned some of the other businesses had also been burglarized, police said. The officers also learned of a fifth burlgary that had fit the pattern.

Later on Tuesday, one of the burglary victims tracked one of the stolen items through GPS to the 200 block of South Hooker Street. When officers arrived, they contacted Gaut and recovered all of the property stolen from the five businesses, which is valued at more than $10,000.

Gaut was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.