PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A baby is in the hospital after her mother gave birth on a sidewalk in Portland and then walked away from the child, authorities said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers and first responders received a report that a woman had given birth to a baby on the sidewalk near S.W. 13th and Market St. on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. The report said the mother then began walking away.

When they arrived, paramedics began evaluating the health of the baby.

“Officers then caught up with the mother nearby,” said the Portland Police Bureau. “She was evaluated and placed on a police officer hold to get a mental health evaluation. She and her baby, a girl, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

PPB added that the officers were told at the scene that both the mother and baby appeared healthy.

In an Instagram post, the PPB Central Bike Squad said they responded to the call and thanked community members who saw the incident take place, immediately covered up the baby and then called 911.