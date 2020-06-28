Shelter-in-place ordered as police respond to Sellwood neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents near the Sellwood Park have been ordered to shelter-in-place as police respond to an incident involving an armed suspect on Southeast 6th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team have been brought out to the area of SE 6th Avenue and SE Nehalem Street, next to Sellwood Park. Police said the involved person is believed to be armed.

SE 6th Avenue is closed from Sellwood Park to Tacoma Street to both cars and pedestrian traffic, said police. All residents in the area have been told to shelter in place. Drivers should avoid the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.