Poll: 88% of Portlanders say quality of life is getting worse

Multnomah County

by: Alex Heiden, Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newly released survey from the Portland Business Alliance shows voters are pessimistic about the area’s recovery.

Nearly 88% of voters polled by DHM research say the quality of life in Portland is getting worse. That’s up from 47% in 2017.

Meanwhile, 90% of voters “strongly” or “somewhat” support funding to require police officers to wear body-worn cameras, which Portland is currently beginning to implement.

81% of polled voters view the city council as ineffective when it comes to providing public services.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the Portland City Council for their comment.

