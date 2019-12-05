Pop-ups back for second season at Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Abram Tannenbaum began his career in advertising and now finds himself running a store focused on selling great products that also give back to the people and the planet.

He and 15 other local vendors have a temporary home in the Lloyd Center this holiday season as part of the Lloyd Local Edition. This year many of the pop-ups focus on sustainability.

Abram Tannenbaum runs a pop-up store inside the Lloyd Center during the holiday season, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)

Tannebaum’s B-Corp Store only sells B-corp items. There are local artisans like Animal Plant Mineral, selling ethically sourced and handmade items. There’s Good Intent, offering low-waste goods and reusable everyday items. And there’s Portland-based Nau, which makes sustainable clothing.

The second annual Lloyd Center pop-ups features some stores that began as a pop-up last year and stayed for the whole year.

B Corp Store is a pop-up store inside Lloyd Center, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)

“As we’re going through this transition in the mall and we have these spaces, it’s a great way to do that and to support local businesses,” said Lloyd Center’s Cori Jacobs.

“From the shoppers perspective it really is bringing them back into Lloyd Center and giving them something local and unique that they can’t find other places,” Jacobs said.

Cori Jacobs with the Lloyd Center, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)

Tannenbaum grew up coming to the Lloyd Center.

“We’ve seen a lot of different changes in that and it its current state and this big space to activate a spot for local businesses and we think that’s a really good direction for malls,” he said.

As malls around the country struggle, local vendors hope their presence will bring back life to this retail space in the heart of Portland.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity to make something unique,” Jacobs said. “It’s moving slowly but surely.”

Animal Plant Mineral is a pop-up store inside Lloyd Center, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)

With the more than 1.3 million square feet of retail space — when a big retailer goes, it can be difficult to fill that void.​

Jacobs said that they are getting creative and bringing Live Nation, an events promoter and venue operator, into what used to be Nordstrom’s. Mixing in live music and entertainment at the Lloyd Center, will help sustain the space. ​

They are also looking at plans to move a movie theater there as well, but are currently trying to find the most cost effective way to add it to the mall. ​

There are dozens of other entertainment and fun food-based ideas the mall is turning to in order to turn the mall back around. ​

“We all hoped things would change sooner,” Jacobs said. “But this gave us one more chance to do Lloyd Local for one more holiday.” ​

Inside the Lloyd Center during the holiday season, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)

This weekend at the Lloyd Center

​Pop-up shop, Conscious Growth, is hosting a weekend-long Peace For Amazonia Holiday Benefit Fair December 6- 8. ​

The event is being held to form a link between Portland and communities in the Amazon Rainforest. The 3-day event promotes awareness, connection and support for the planet. ​



Local artisan vendors will be showcasing their holiday “gifts for good” and donating at least 20% of their proceeds to the Dessana Institute, a non profit organization in Manaus, Brazil that engages in permaculture and alternative education work to protect and restore local land and communities. ​

There will be music performances throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday as well as live painters. ​

Inside the Lloyd Center during the holiday season, December 5, 2019 (KOIN)