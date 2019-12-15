Porch pirate gets scoop of poop in fake package

The dog poop was wrapped up in an REI box

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One local man turned to offensive tactics when it came to defending his home against porch pirates during the holiday season.

Matt Coats, of Portland, made sure any local thieves would smell their failed attempt when he filled a old REI box with dog poop and placed it on his front porch as if it were a package delivered. He said he knew it was only a matter of time before someone would come by. And sure enough, Coats was right.

The poop theft was caught on camera by the home’s video surveillance. A man walked up to the front porch and walked off with it, but not before stopping at the neighbor’s house and stealing something from them.

A man walks back to the red car he drove up in with a fake package filled with dog poop in hand. (Courtesy Matt Coats)

Then, about 25 minutes later, Coats said the package was found. It had been tossed to the side of the road once the thief discovered what was inside.

Check back for updates, KOIN 6 News will be speaking with the man behind the prized package idea Sunday.