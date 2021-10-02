Portland approves 17-story Modera tower near Lincoln High

COURTESY RENDERING: ANKROM MOISAN ARCHITECTS – Modera Main Street is coming to Southwest Main Street and 18th Avenue in Goose Hollow, despite being 17 stories tall. One concession is it will share parking with the Multnomah Athletic Club.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Call it Modera MAC Club.

The design for a huge, new, mixed-use development has been approved for Goose Hollow.

The 434,720-square-foot building won land use approval from Portland’s Design Commission last week. This complex will have 337 apartments as well as ground floor shops, and will include a large parking garage to be shared with Multnomah Athletic Club members.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve Modera Main Street. Julie Livingston voted against it but only because she considered there to not be enough “activation” along Main Street. Commissioner Sam Rodriguez, an executive at Mill Creek Residential Trust, recused himself.

Goose Hollow locals have long complained that a 17-story building would be too big for the space just across from the new Lincoln High School. However, Portland City Council is approving as much multifamily residential development as possible to ease the housing shortage.

The Bureau of Development Services says appeals against the decision can be filed after October 8.

Mill Creek has built several Modera apartment complexes in Portland in the last decade in the Pearl District and downtown. The designer is Ankrom Moisan Architects.