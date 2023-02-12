PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The discussion of gender amongst adults and children across the United States has been a hot topic of late. Now, Portland’s archdiocese weighed in on the matter, calling for all Catholic schools to use names and genders assigned at birth.

The 17-page document released January 25, titled “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory,” states that “(Gender Affirming Care) is in conflict with a Catholic worldview, and, furthermore, is not supported by robust scientific evidence,” and calls for Catholic schools in Portland to not use preferred names and pronouns.

First reported on by OregonLive, the guidelines set out by the archdiocese calls for Catholic schools to use language which is dependent on “biological sex” as opposed to “self-perceived gender identity.”

The document specifies this includes having bathrooms “organized by biological sex,” sports segregated by gender and bans signages and symbols from being displayed in Catholic institutions.

Archbishop Alexander Sample, center, and his clergy walked to the North Park Blocks downtown on Oct. 17, 2020 to pray the rite of exorcism over Portland. The prayer was meant to rid the city of evil influences after months of protests and violence. (Photo courtesy Archdiocese of Portland)

In a prologue letter to the document, Archbishop Alexander Sample said he “offered these guidelines as a teaching and formation resource and also as an encouragement and hope for everyone working with those dealing with gender issues.”

The National Catholic Reporter noted this Portland directive is one of “at least 34 gender policies and instructions approved by Catholic dioceses nationwide” and is extremely similar to most of them.

According to a statistic by the Archdiocese of Portland, as of the 2017-2018 school year, 26% of students enrolled in Catholic elementary schools are non-Catholic and 45% of students enrolled in Catholic high schools are non-Catholic.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Archdiocese of Portland for comment and has not yet received a reply.

Jenn Burleton, program director of the TransActive Gender Project at Lewis & Clark College, told KOIN 6 News in an interview from 2022 that parents should seek out reliable information sources and should be aware of people seeking to spread disinformation or extreme political or religious views that can make reliable information harder to find.

Burleton suggested that families can reach out to organizations like TransActive for guidance if needed.