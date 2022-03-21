PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Ukrainian American artist has fundraised thousands by selling her artwork to help Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the country.

So far, Portland resident Tatyana Ostapenko has raised $57,896 after selling 91 pieces of art. Money made from the sales will go towards GlobalGiving’s Ukraine crisis relief fund.

“I didn’t have that amount of money sitting around my house that I’m just able to donate to humanitarian aid in my country, but I had a lot of artwork, and all of my artwork is directly connected,” said Ostapenko. “I owe all of my work to those people right now who are suffering under shelling and bombardment. I cannot imagine any more natural thing to do than to do this.”

Ostapenko was born and raised in Ukraine and arrived in the United States at age 18. She has lived more of her life in the U.S. than in the Eastern European country but describes her time there as her “formative years.”

When asked why she donated the funds to GlobalGiving, Ostapenko said, “I went with the most respectable highest rating charitable giving organization that is a hub and distributes money to small nonprofits and NGOs right on the ground in Ukraine who are working with the most vulnerable populations.”

She added that the organization has evacuated and provided aid to children in cancer wards and hospitals to people with limited mobility. The funds also go towards independent journalism reporting straight from the field in Ukraine.

“This will be the backbone of my art practice going forward in that I will always be donating, not 100% because that’s not sustainable. I have to keep the lights on in my studio – maybe eat food occasionally,” said Ostapenko. “But going forward I will definitely be donating a significant portion of all my art sales proceeds to a variety of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for the rest of my life.”

For more information on how to donate to the artist’s fund, visit here. KOIN 6 News has also reported on one business donating a portion of its overall sales to help Ukraine.