PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland balloon artist is about to create some magic in Florida.

Cheryl Skoric from Bouquets & Balloons has been selected to be a part of a team of international balloon professionals to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland that will cover 89 acres.

Over 300,000 balloons will be used for the Give Kids The World Village in Orlando. The event provides an imaginative experience for kids.

The balloon build will start on July 11. Skoric, who will serve as a team captain, and her crew will have four days before the kids show up to create their wonderland.