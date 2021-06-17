Portland Audubon seeks donations to upgrade rehab center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Audubon is launching a crowdfunding campaign to upgrade its sanctuary and rehab center in the West Hills.

The upgraded Wildlife Care Center would be twice the size of the current center and provide on-site surgical care. The Portland Audubon’s wildlife hospital — the only such center in the metro area — was last renovated in 1988. It cares for 4,000 injured and orphaned birds and other wildlife each year.

“During baby bird season we receive about half our intakes in a four-to-five month period. It’s a busy place and we need a bigger space to do the work that we do,” said Ali Berman, the communications manager at Portland Audubon.

The center has so far raised about $2.7 million of its $3.5 million fundraising goal. It’s now turning to the public for help in raising the remaining funds by Sept. 30. Click here to learn more.

“Any donation, large or small, will help expand our ability to help wildlife, promote conservation and provide amazing opportunities for the community to engage with nature,” says Bob Salinger, Conservation Director at Portland Audubon, “Helping us build a new Wildlife Care Center and revitalizing our entire campus ensures we can continue to inspire people for generations to come.”