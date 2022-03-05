PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees at 7 Starbucks stores in the Portland-Beaverton area rallied for community support as they fight for the opportunity to unionize.

They’ve been inspired by the efforts at the first Starbucks in the US to unionize in Buffalo, New York. Saturday’s pro-union rally was at the Garden Home location in Southwest Portland.

Jaiden Brougham, a supervisor at one location, said he and his co-workers want better treatment.

“Through COVID and everything it’s clear that we are considered essential workers yet we’re treated as somewhat disposable, meaning they don’t necessarily care for our safety and are more focused on making as much profit as possible and that they don’t even distribute the profit to us,” Brougham said. “We just want a fair share of what we’re contributing.”

The employees claim the company is engaging in union-busting efforts such as anti-union meetings and tearing down the community-made pro-union posters.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Starbucks officials for comment and has not heard back at this time.