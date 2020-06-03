‘Portland being bamboozled’ by those causing protest trouble

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland witnessed thousands of people joining in peaceful protests on Tuesday to stand against police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For the most part, the tone during protests in Portland on Tuesday remained much the same as Monday: peaceful.

Dozens of people shared their own lived experiences of racial injustices while crowds listened quietly at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Thousands more marched through the streets of downtown Portland and observed nine minutes of silence on the Burnside Bridge before moving on to join the large group at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

KOIN 6 has been following the demonstrations every night as they take place in the city. The vast majority of protesters our reporters spoke to expressed a desire for the situation to remain peaceful and constructive.

But the day’s calm mood shattered when a small group broke off from the large crowd at Pioneer Courthouse Square at about 9 p.m. and made their way toward SW 4th and Taylor where the city had erected a barrier fence to keep people away from the Multnomah County Justice Center, which has been the epicenter of many clashes. Police said protesters threw objects including bottles, bats and mortars at officers. Officers responded by declaring an unlawful assembly and ordering people to leave the area. They also launched canisters of tear gas and set off flash-bang grenades to clear people out.

Peaceful day of Portland protests ends in clashes

Danielle James talks about Portland’s protests, June 3, 2020. (KOIN)

Some members of Portland’s black community said those leading the protests that are causing issues are coming in from out of town.

“I feel like the whole city of Portland is being bamboozled by these people,” said protester Danialle James. “They’ve led them into being tear-gassed, they’ve led them to being arrested — and my whole point was to keep everybody safe, get our message out, show our support.”

James said she stood on the steps of the Justice Center on Thursday. But after that, other groups started to form their own protests.

“It was a situation we should have not been in because we were not being unpeaceful. We were peaceful the whole time. We did not touch the fence,” said Elisha Warren, another protester. “We have the right to gather, we have the right to speak, we have the right to tell them how we feel.”

Warren and James say Portland needs to do better. James is calling on people to reach out to their representatives.

“We need people to start emailing, we need people to start pushing lines together to get these laws changed, start lobbying and call for real change,” James said.

More protests are expected Wednesday night in Portland. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow them and provide up-to-the-minute updates.