PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local bike shop owner is suing the city of Portland and some police officers who she says knocked her to the ground while leaving a protest back in the summer of 2020.

Rachel Cameron claims she followed orders from police to disperse when they declared a riot near the police association building in North Portland but three officers tackled her. Cameron says she hit her head after being brought to the ground.

Court documents include several photos of blood on the back of her head. Cameron says the neck injury caused her to close her business for over three weeks.

The lawsuit does not ask for any specific dollar amount, as that will be determined in court.