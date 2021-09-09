Portland bladesmith turns 9/11 rubble into charity items

Multnomah County

Alex Horn turned elevator shaft into commemorative kitchen knives

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland bladesmith Alex Horn made commemorative kitchen knives from 9/11 rubble, September 9, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alex Horn was given part of an elevator shaft from the wreckage of the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001. Now, the Portland bladesmith is making something special from the rubble and putting it up a charity auction.

From the metal Horn created 3 commemorative kitchen knives. He will auction and raffle them off for the Tuesday’s Children charity, a non-profit that supports families impacted by the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

Horn, who is still putting the finishing touches on the knives, said it’s been a humbling experience.

