PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — BedMart, a Portland family-owned business, donated more than a dozen mattresses to the Union Gospel Mission.

In a press release, the mattress retailer announced its donation of 25 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the mission, which is a nonprofit dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and addiction in the Portland area. The mattresses will be specifically used at the LifeChange Center for Women and Children — a transitional recovery housing unit.

BedMart partnered with Tempur-Sealy to provide the product to the nonprofit. The truckload of mattresses was delivered during a donation event on Tuesday.

“We are grateful and excited to be able to provide women and children in our community a chance at better nights’ sleep,” BedMart Vice President and Spokeswoman of BedMart Mattress Superstores Elana Stone said. “Our family is glad an organization like the Union Gospel Mission provides these kind of resources to help people, especially women and children. It has been an honor to work with them.”

The Union Gospel Mission has been dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and addiction since 1927, BedMart added. Services provided include food boxes, homeless search and rescue, referral services and transitional housing.

“A very big and heartfelt thank you on behalf of the women, children and staff for the generous donation of new mattresses,” said Carolyn Kennedy, the assistant director of Women’s LifeChange. “Our mattresses have been through the works and have been in very poor shape as you can imagine after being used by so many over many years.”