Portland businesses to use sidewalks, streets for social distancing

PBOT’s plan to allow businesses to use streets and sidewalks for social distancing. (PBOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation on Thursday announced a new plan to allow businesses to use space on sidewalks and streets to make more room for social distancing.

Businesses can apply for a permit that will allow them to use the extra space through October 1. Applications and permits are free.

PBOT hopes the program will be used for dining, retail, portable hygiene stations, and merchandise displays. If a number of businesses on one street want to join, they may close entire streets. They hope businesses will work together to apply.

Officials said this is normally the time of year they approve permits for street fairs and block parties.

It’s unclear how many businesses plan to apply for permits and in which areas of the city. KOIN 6 will update this story as permits are approved.