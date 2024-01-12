The woman and child were injured after a light pole at Irving Park fell on them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland caretaker has filed a $950,000 lawsuit against the city and a hammock company after she and a young boy were left injured at Irving Park in summer 2022.

In late June of that year, Portland Fire & Rescue reported that the woman and child were lying on a hammock tied onto a light pole and tree when the light pole fell on them, seriously wounding the boy.

According to the complaint filed in the Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 2 of this year, the caretaker also suffered multiple injuries.

“Plaintiff’s permanent injuries include: concussion with loss of consciousness, bilateral femur injuries, lacerations to her forehead, pelvis crush injury, rectal bleeding, anxiety,” court documents read.

The lawsuit argues Portland officials were aware — or should’ve been aware — that park visitors would tie hammocks to light poles. It also states the city neglected to warn residents about the risks of using hammocks in parks.

In early 2023, Portland Parks and Recreation started to remove and replace more than 200 older light poles across multiple public spaces — including Irving Park.

The $15 million Light Pole Safety Project has raised safety concerns for residents who have expressed their neighborhood parks are now too dark, but the project is slated for completion by this summer.

In addition to suing the city, the caretaker has sued the hammock’s manufacturer as well. She alleged Canada-based outdoor gear company Hidden Wild failed to inform customers on how and where to properly hang a hammock.

The defendants have been asked for $850,000 in non-economic damages, including past and future pain and suffering, and $100,000 in economic damages, such as medical expenses and lost earnings.

The Portland City Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit. Hidden Wild hasn’t responded to the request for comment.