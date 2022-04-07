PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the UN currently estimates the conflict in Ukraine has forced over 4 million residents to flee from their homes without food or shelter, local choirs in Portland have decided to raise their voices — and financial support — to help the growing number of refugees.

From nearly 6,000 miles away, five Portland choirs will come together in harmony to host a “Voices for Ukraine” benefit concert, to raise funds for the mounting refugee crisis in Ukraine.

The event will be held Sunday, May 1st at 4:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Goose Hollow, off of 1838 SE Jefferson St in Portland.

“Five of Portland’s best community, professional, and student choirs will perform on the May 1st concert,” the event release stated. “The Portland Symphonic Choir, Cappella Romana, Oregon Repertory Singers, PSU Chamber Choir, and Grant High School’s A Cappella Choir will all perform — 180 singers in total.”

With all net proceeds supporting Mercy Corps’ emergency response in Ukraine, tickets for the event are a tax-deductible gift apart from the $20 event cost, per IRS guidelines.

According to the event website, tickets for the concert range from $40 to $500 and are available online.

“The repertoire will include some of Ukraine’s best-known choral works,” the Portland Symphonic Choir said. “All five choirs will perform Ukraine’s national anthem and Mikola Lysenko’s ‘Prayer for Ukraine,’ and the concert will culminate with Arvo Pärt’s ‘Da Pacem Domine.’”

To help fund Mercy Corps’ efforts on the ground in Ukraine, the Portland-based choirs have set a goal to raise over $50,000.

According to the Portland Symphonic Choir, Mercy Corps representatives and members of the local Ukrainian community are slated to speak about the crisis and refugees’ current needs during the program.

“Globally, the conflict’s far-reaching effects include food shortages and flight by refugees,” the choir explained. “Voices for Ukraine hopes to be one of many events around the country that bring the musical community together in support of those ravaged by the war.”

For tickets and more event details visit here.