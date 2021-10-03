Portland church builds tiny houses in parking lot to help homeless people

Bridgeport United Church of Christ will have 10 units in its parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland church sees its own parking lot as a solution to help the city’s homeless crisis.

Construction is underway on a 10-unit housing village at the Bridgeport United Church of Christ on Northeast 76th Avenue.

The church is working with the non-profit Beavon PDX to build micro-units and provide services.

“So much about this work is about building relationships and restoration of community. It’s not just about housing. And so, some of the residents have been helping to build the site and have been involved in the process and we look forward to having them here,” said Rev. Tara Wilkins.

The church is allowed to build the tiny homes because of a city law passed in April called the Shelter to Housing Continuum. The law relaxed zoning restrictions to allow more housing and shelter options, like tiny houses.