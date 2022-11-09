PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Measure 26-228 leading unofficial ballot results with more than 56% of the vote, Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps told KOIN 6 News that he will now focus his efforts on implementing the charter reform plan that he has openly opposed.

“The voters have spoken and want a change in how the city operates,” Mapps said. “I will do my best to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of our new form of government. As to specific questions on how it is all going to work, that is what we will be working on for the coming years.”

The city of Portland attempted to explain how it will carry out some of the sweeping transitional changes at a press conference Wednesday. The new city charter, outlined by the Portland Charter Commission and presumably agreed upon by voters, will require a complete overhaul of the Portland City Council, its duties and how its board members are elected.

If the measure passes as expected, the city council will go from a commission-style of government with four board members and a mayor, to a multi-district form of government that splits the city into quadrants and transfers administrative power to an appointed city manager.

These quadrants — or “districts” — will each appoint a newly elected set of three representatives, bringing the city council total to 12 board members and one mayor. The elections will be carried out by a new ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank their candidates by order of preference.

At the conference, Shoshanah Oppenheim, the strategic projects and opportunity manager for Portland’s Office Management and Finance, outlined the city’s most pressing needs before the charter reformation goes into effect in January of 2025.

These most critical requirements that need to be addressed, she said, include the creation of the city’s four new districts, the hiring of a salary commission to determine how much each commissioner will be paid, an outline of the rules and responsibilities of these elected representatives and the implementation of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.

Portland’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jordan said at Wednesday’s meeting that many decisions will need to be made when the city begins to work on its 2024-25 fiscal budget.

“Only then will you know: ‘Okay, it’s going to cost about this much every year to run the place,’” Jordan said.

Based on a variety of possibilities that remain undetermined, the implementation of Portland’s new city charter is roughly estimated to cost taxpayers an additional $900,000 to $8.7 million per year.