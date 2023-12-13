The council opted for approving a five-year, $10 million contract with Axon Enterprises

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council approved the contract for long-awaited police officer-worn body cameras on Wednesday.

Portland is the last major U.S. city to implement body cameras for its police force.

After previously considering a one-year contract for $2.5 million, the council opted for approving a five-year, $10 million contract with Axon Enterprises.

PPB concluded its body cam pilot program in October, but results from the program have not become public.

A representative from the Portland Police Bureau told the council that the process was rushed but that Axon will raise prices in the next year, so entering into the multi-year contract now would save $1.5 million.

However, people who testified during the meeting weren’t satisfied with the process.

“The community deserves more information, including from the body-worn camera program manager, who stated there was an add-on she was not happy with during the pilot,” said Marc Poris from Portland Copwatch.

“I certainly would have liked to have this item brought to us sooner with greater forethought into what action would be needed to protect the city’s interest in these contract negotiations,” added Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

PPB says officers will begin wearing body cameras this summer.