PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to ban the use and sale of fireworks, along with sky lanterns.

The council cited concerns including fires caused by fireworks and the impact on pets as reasons for the action. A spokesperson from Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News the ban would take effect 30 days from Wednesday, on April 1.

“We must adapt during a climate emergency. Fires are becoming more prominent and more deadly,” Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said in a Twitter post.

Fireworks were previously banned during the Fourth of July holiday last year.