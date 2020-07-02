Portland City Council extends police union contract

Existing Portland Police Association contract will remain in effect but the union will forgo a July cost of living adjustment

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend bargaining over the next Portland Police Association contract for a year to better involve the public in the negotiations.

Negotiations over the next contract with the union that represents rank-and-file Portland Police Bureau employees began in January 2020 but have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has prevented in-person meetings.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also is in charge of the bureau, pushed for the extension, saying that public interest in reforming the contract to increase police accountability is at an all-time high. The union agreed to forgo the cost of living adjustment scheduled for July 1, allowing the city to save $3 million in next year’s budget, while resuming negotiations in January 2021.

Wheeler said the extension also will allow new state laws approved at the recent special session of the Oregon Legislature that will affect the contract to take effect at the July 1 hearing. They include restrictions on arbitrators overturning the discipline of police officers through state-mandated mediation.

Under Oregon public employment contract law, the current contract remains in effect until the new one is ratified by the union and approved by the council.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner