PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council is taking the first step towards helping neighborhoods get rid of vacant homes that are the source of dozens of code violations, nuisance complaints and unpaid taxes totaling more than $1 million.

The council voted Wednesday to approve putting seven properties into foreclosure.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who announced on Wednesday he would not run for a third term, has placed nine problem-plagued homes and parcels — all of them vacant — in his crosshairs.

It is the first time Portland leaders have threatened to seize nuisance properties of any kind and sell them in almost three years, a delay officials attribute to staff turnover and a sluggish bureaucracy.

Dozens of additional properties are now on the city’s radar and could face foreclosure in the future, according to the mayor’s office.

“The goal here is to signal to absent developers, absent owners that we’re going to come after you,” said Dakotah Thompson, Wheeler’s deputy director of community safety. “These blighted properties create active harm in our communities.”

