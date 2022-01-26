Portland City Council poised to vote on body cameras for PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will vote to adopt a list of amendments to a tentative agreement between the city’s police bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The vote will come at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s linked to excessive force investigations dating back to 2014. Some of the amendments include starting the use of body cameras, a citizen review board, and holding both high-ranking and low-level officers accountable for misuse of force in the 2020 protests.

A majority of the city council has signaled they’ll vote to move the body camera program and other amendments forward.

