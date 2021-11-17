Portland City Council to vote on historic budget surplus Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will vote on how to spend its historic $62 million budget surplus this Wednesday afternoon.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out his top priorities for spending with most of the money proposed to be allocated toward dealing with homelessness, community safety and economic recovery. The mayor’s proposal would put around $18.9 million into addressing homelessness, $7 million into improving public safety and $2.2 million into supporting economic recovery.

“This investment proposal focuses on infrastructure, human infrastructure,” Wheeler said.

On the eve of the budget vote by Portland City Council members, community activists continued to make their voices heard. This comes after numerous residents in Portland have expressed their disappointment that city leaders haven’t acted quickly enough on these issues throughout the past year.

Sharon Gary-Smith, the president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP, released a statement Tuesday afternoon expressing frustration with how the city is considering spending its $62 million surplus.

One thing is clear: The NAACP wants no extra money for the police.

“We’re working with the community, we’re working on health, education, housing issues, all of these different areas that impact our community,” said the chapter’s second vice-president, Donovan Smith. “Yet still when things like this come along we don’t see City Hall reaching out to NAACP to see what we think and our members think. So it kind of forces us to have to put out these statements and give a voice to our community.”