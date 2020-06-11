Portland City Council to hold vote on new budget

Vote could determine whether part of the Portland Police Bureau will be defunded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council is expected to vote on the city’s newest budget on Thursday.

Thursday’s vote could determine whether part of the Portland Police Bureau will be defunded. The vote was scheduled to take place Wednesday — however, Mayor Ted Wheeler could not be there because his mother passed away.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Wheeler said the first phase of his plan is to redirect $7 million from police budget and $5 million from elsewhere toward the black community, dissolve the GVRT and transit officers, stand with Oregon Legislative People of Color Caucus to bring reforms and ban chokeholds.

There is no timeline on when the GVRT will be dissolved. The GVRT was formed in February 2019 by members from a few PPB units, including the Gang Enforcement Team.

More than 700 people registered to speak during the city’s virtual budget meeting earlier in the week. The City Council listened to testimony for three hours but that still wasn’t enough time for everyone to speak.

This vote will come just days after Jami Resch’s stunning decision to step aside as Chief of the Portland Police Bureau in favor of Chuck Lovell, a highly respected veteran of the force.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she’s looking forward to “putting a stake in the ground” on reforms spurred by the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

The vote is expected to take place at 2 p.m. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.