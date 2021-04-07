Council to vote on $6 million gun violence package Wednesday

No public testimony will be allowed on the ordinance to reducing shootings that was added to the agenda late Tuesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The City Council will vote on a nearly $6 million package to reduce gun violence in Portland with limited public feedback on Wednesday.

The package was added to the end of the April 7 agenda late Tuesday afternoon. No public testimony will be allowed, although written comments can be emailed to the council until the vote.

The package is in response to the surge in shootings and killing that began in the middle of last year. Among other things, it creates a dedicated seven-member team within the Portland Police Bureau to investigate cases using existing personnel. It will also provide millions in grants to community organization and allocate $1.4 million to Portland Parks & Recreation to hire 24 more park rangers.

“The recent rise in gun violence is both alarming and devastating. The harm we are witnessing daily in our community to immediate victims, their families and surrounding neighbors requires action,” reads the impact statement accompanying the new ordinance.

Mayor Ted Wheeler had previously requested $2 million to create a new unit within the police bureau to investigate shootings. The ordinance authorizes the unit without additional funding. The ordinance does not specify which community groups will receive the grants.

If the ordinance passes unanimously, it will take effect immediately. The $5.946 million will come from the General Fund Stability Reserve and be distributed to the Office of Violence Prevention, the Office of Management and Finance and the Parks Bureau.

Shootings increased dramatically after the council voted to disband the police bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team during ongoing racial justice protests last year. It had repeatedly been accused of focusing disproportionately on the city’s Black community.

According to police, there have already been more than 280 shootings this year that have injured over 90 people. Guns have caused 18 of the 25 homicides since Jan. 1, and the city is on track to record 100 killings this year.

