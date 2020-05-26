Portland City Council works to allocate $114M in COVID-19 relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council is working to figure out how to allocate federal dollars after the city received $114 million in relief due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the city council finished a work session to talk about how to spend this money. Some main areas include economic recovery, contact tracing and strategic testing, along with business, housing and rental stability.​

However, council members shared sticker shock for budget proposals on homeless distancing shelters and motel rooms.

“If we’re going to spend $40 million and we’re going to have nothing at the end of it, there’s something fundamentally wrong with our response,” said Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

“I see a lot of overlap, potential redundancies and greater efficiencies across bureaus,” said Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

They were asked to make decisions on this relief spending by Tuesday to expedite distribution. ​But, the council said they aren’t comfortable with the current 200 proposals.

Even if they did decide Tuesday, the earliest they could get the money out to people and businesses is a month away.

KOIN 6 News will continue to closely follow the city council’s efforts to distribute these relief dollars.