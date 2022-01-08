Portland city workers rally ahead of vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Portland city workers and union leaders held a rally in front of City Hall Saturday afternoon as the union representing them has planned a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

The District Council of Trade Unions, a group of smaller unions including those representing municipal trade employees, said it reached an impasse with the city in bargaining for a new contract. Organizers said wage raises in the city’s last offer were not high enough to compensate for inflation.

A strike authorization could be voted on as soon as Monday.

DCTU includes AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, Operating Engineers Local 701, Machinists District Lodge 24, Plumbers Local 290 and Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5.

“We have felt disrespected and overlooked over the past 2 years,” said Jeannette DeCastro, the steward and chapter chair of Local 189. “Especially during COVID, the floor workers have been working hard. A lot have been inside and they may not realize the challenges of keeping the city going.”

If the unions were to carry out the strike, it would mean scores of employees who perform essential tasks for the city — like water treatment, street repair and building inspections — would walk off the job, grinding some municipal functions to a halt.

Officials with the City of Portland have not yet responded to a KOIN 6 News request for comment on the union demands.