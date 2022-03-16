PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – City-wide clean-up efforts are underway as March Madness hits the Moda Center — presenting a big opportunity for Portland to bring back tourists.

Tourism is one of Oregon and Portland’s largest industries, so it’s important that the city is standing tall.

As the basketball players are warming up for March Madness, various clean-up efforts are underway as the Rapid Response Team cleans up encampments surrounding the Moda Center and city crews work on the landscaping along with some Portlanders pitching in too.

“This is a special event because it’s in advance of the NCAA Tournament coming up. March Madness is here on Thursday and Saturday,” Kris Carico of SOLVE said.

Hundreds of people with SOLVE are picking up thousands of pounds of litter throughout Portland, including Downtown, Goose Hollow, and the waterfront park.

“We have volunteers who are cleaning up and getting the city ready for all the visitors that are coming,” Carico said.

Tourist Sarah Michaelson travelled to Portland with her family to see the games at Moda Center, and told KOIN 6 News their first impression of the city.

“Oh we love it, it’s so beautiful right now. I feel like spring is coming and all the green. This city is beautiful. The river, walking downtown, it’s just beautiful here, taking it all in and the zoo is really fun for the kids,” Michaelson said.

It’s events like this that leaders at the Portland Business Alliance say will start to breathe life into the City of Roses.

“So, we have the opportunities right ahead of us to be able to seize a turnaround in our reputation as well as the vibrancy of our city center and our communities,” Portland Business Alliance president Andrew Hoan said.

The non-profit Sport Oregon estimates the basketball tournament will bring $3.7 million to the area.

Business leaders say it’s a boon to tourism.

“Portland will always be here. We are resilient. Our economy will recover. It just takes honest effort and a competitor’s attitude. Let’s get our swagger back as a region,” Hoan said.

As far as police preps go, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News there will be off-duty officers at Moda Center working the games on overtime — similar to Blazer games and other events.