Portland closing some streets to traffic for physical distancing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland will close or modify streets in an effort to make it safer and easier for people in the city to maintain social distancing once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly announced a new “Slow Streets Safe Street” initiative on Tuesday. The new strategy includes putting up temporary barricades to slow or stop through traffic on Portland streets. Signs will be installed to alert drivers to pedestrians and bicyclists.

It will also expand pedestrian space along busy streets that are narrow or missing sidewalks and install pop-up walking and bike lanes.

