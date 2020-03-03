Portland Coffee Roasters donates $10K to Guatemala growers

Money goes to a coffee school in Guatemala

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Coffee Roasters is helping indigenous farmers in Guatemala continue to thrive among strong competition from farmers that supply large corporations.

They raised $10,000 this year selling its holiday roast. Each year, $1 per bag goes to a school in Guatemala that teaches essential skills and knowledge for coffee production.

Portland Coffee Roasters, 340 SE 7th Avenue, March 3, 2020 (KOIN)

“As a company we have committed to giving back locally and internationally and coffee producing countries,” said Portland Coffee Roasters spokesperson Eva Attia. “So this is a great way for us to support the different groups we buy coffee from or work with as partners.”

Portland Coffee Roasters, 340 SE 7th Avenue, said they pay far above market prices to help keep them in production.