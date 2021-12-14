Portland Commissioner Hardesty sues police union over hit-run leak

by: The Associated Press

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty speaks to protestors during a candlelight vigil to support Portlanders’ rights to free speech and assembly at the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is suing the Portland police union, its former president and a Portland police officer for $5 million, saying they leaked information last spring that erroneously identified Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, the lawsuit seeks $3 million from the Portland Police Association and $1 million each from the union’s former president, Brian Hunzeker, and Police Bureau officer Kerri Ottoman. The defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

In a statement, Hardesty’s attorneys Matthew Ellis and Stephen Brischetto said city employees leaked the information to punish Hardesty for her opposition to “discrimination by the Portland Police against communities of color.”

