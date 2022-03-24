PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of librarians from around the country are in Portland for a convention, where the Public Library Association is focusing on a lot more than just how to get more readers engaged and expanding digital libraries.

One focus is how to help the increasing number of people at the public library in a mental crisis.



For over six years, Portland has hired social workers to help provide services, especially to help those who are homeless or need mental health services.

At Multnomah County Central Library in downtown Portland, there are two social workers from Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare who make contact with those who need, for example, information about shelters or mental health referral agencies.



They are also trained to de-escalate a situation when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.



Library staff also have trauma intervention training and there are security guards at the library as well. But adding social workers as a resource connection, they often get to know many of the people who come and spend much of the day at the library and are able to defuse some situations so police don’t have to be called in.

Multnomah County Central Library and other libraries around the country are looking to expand the program as the conference is also holding workshops on homeless outreach, policing and security.