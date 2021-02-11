Portland cops not meeting federal use of force requirements

PORTLAND, OR – OCTOBER 07: A Portland police officer watches a group of protesters early in the morning on October 7, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Federal officers and Portland police responded with arrests and tear gas after protesters marched on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Tuesday night. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say police in Portland, Oregon no longer meet four key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they cited inappropriate use and management of force last year during protests, inadequate training, subpar police oversight and a failure to adequately share an annual Police Bureau report with the public as required.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they will use the valuable feedback to continue to improve and grow as an agency.