PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than 70 employees at a Dr. Martens Airway distribution center in Portland will be without a job after the facility closes later in 2022.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN Notice, sent Wednesday, the layoffs will begin Sept. 1 and will continue through Oct. 31.

The notice says the distribution center is closing permanently and 71 people will be laid off. The workers are not represented by a union.

Dr. Martens’ public relations representatives said the Portland office is not closing, just the distribution center.

Dr. Martens Airway shared the following statement with KOIN 6 News about the closure:

“Dr Martens is investing in a new, larger distribution centre in Los Angeles to support the continuing rapid growth of the business in the US.

“Regretfully, this will mean the gradual wind-down and eventual closure of our existing, smaller Anchor Park hub in Portland.

“As a business we will be doing everything we can to support the affected colleagues in Portland with generous severance pay, extended health care benefits, retraining and other help with finding alternative work.”