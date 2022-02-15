Portland drug dealer gets prison; DEA seize cocaine, guns, cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for possessing and intent to distribute large quantities of cocaine from his Pearl District apartment, U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Antonio Bernal Osorio, was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) discovered in September 2020 that Osorio was selling drugs from his northwest Portland apartment.

DEA agents made controlled purchases of cocaine from Osorio between November 2020 and January 2021 then searched his apartment January 21, 2021. Authorities seized about 15 kilograms of cocaine, $46,000 in MGM Casino chips and upwards of $450,000 in cash.

Additionally, they also took several guns including a .40 caliber pistol, an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm handgun.

Osorio was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine on May 10, 2021. He waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2021.

This case was prosecuted by DEA with help from the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.