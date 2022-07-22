PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Portland metro area prepares for rising temperatures, Portland Fire & Rescue has enacted an immediate burn ban beginning 9 p.m. Friday, PF&R announced.

The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning.

While barbecuing is still permitted, fire crews urge Portlanders to use extreme caution.

When it comes to cooking outdoors, Portland Fire & Rescue advises keeping a safe distance of at least 10 feet away from anything combustible such as fences, siding or shrubbery.

PF&R advises those using charcoal briquettes to dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from anything combustible, and to keep the ashes wet for a few days before disposing.

Additionally, officials remind Portlanders to make sure cigarettes are out and properly disposed and that fireworks are not allowed in the city.

Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain defensible space and growth near homes and other structures and keep adequate access for firefighting equipment.