Portland faith leaders rally against Trump, war

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaders from various faith groups are holding a rally in Portland Monday united in their opposition to President Trump’s policies in the Middle East and against any war.

The 6 p.m. rally with Faith in Public Life, Red Letter Christians and others from different faiths will hold a candlelight vigil at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4033 SE Woodstock. Organizers said this is part of a nationwide effort, with other similar events near the White House and in New York.

Rev. Andria Skornik of All Saints will lead the Portland event, which will include a “moment of silence for world leaders and humans across our nation and world who live amidst violence.”

The group also said they dispute the notion Trump is supported by evangelicals and people of faith. “This is not the story,” Portland organizers said.

Along with Rev. Skornik, other faith leaders at this rally are Leroy Barber of The Voices Project, Alli Dahlgren of Imago Dei, Adam Phillips from Christ Church PDX, Portland Mennonite staff, Jan Elfers of Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Wajdi Said of Muslim Educational Trust, Rick McKinley of Imago Dei, Martha Wood of West Hills Friends and Mark Knutson of Augustana Lutheran.