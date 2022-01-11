Portland, feds reach tentative agreement on body cams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council will vote later this month on a tentative agreement between the city’s police bureau and the US Justice Department regarding excessive force investigations.

Back in April, the DOJ issued the City of Portland a formal notice of non-compliance for a settlement from 2014. Since then the police and DOJ have been negotiating terms to move forward.

This latest agreement would mean both high-ranking and street-level officers could be investigated for improper use of force in the 2020 riots.

Additionally, the DOJ is being given final approval on the city and police unions agreements over body cameras.