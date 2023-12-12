PF&R officials said that the crew at a nearby fire station actually heard the explosion and rushed to the east end of the bridge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire at a warehouse near Hawthorne Bridge on Tuesday night.

PF&R officials said that a crew at a nearby fire station heard the explosion and rushed to the east end of the bridge.

The fire department made the public aware of the fire just after 6 p.m. via social post on X (formerly Twitter).

Portland Fire and Rescue crew members put out a fire at a warehouse on the inner eastside on Tuesday Dec. 12, 2023 (image via PF&R).

The fire department went on to describe the black smoke that came “pushing out under pressure from all roll-up bay doors.” They proceeded to cut a chain-link fence to gain entry to the building and directed water supply for the arriving engine.

By 6:45 p.m., PF&R said the fire had been “completely extinguished.”

Despite the flames subsiding, six fire companies remained on the scene to clean up and “evaluate inventory within the warehouse with the staff on site.” Officials said that the building had significant damage.

The fire severely charred an industrial vehicle and was also said to be prominent “throughout the structure” before it was put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.